Systems Archetype Basics: From Story to Structure

By
Daniel Kim
 

Does your organization focus too much on the short term? Do you often use quick fixes? Do you find yourself saying; “We’ve been in this mess before?” Systems Archetype Basics; the second volume in The Pegasus Workbook Series; introduces you to eight systems archetypes—recurring systemic “stories” that crop up in all organizations. Like Systems Thinking Basics; this new resource offers detailed explanations; examples; and practice activities to help you recognize the archetypes and intervene. Use Systems Archetype Basics to address the most pressing challenges of organizational life today.

