Popular

The “Thinking” in Systems Thinking: How Can We Make It Easier to Master?

By
Barry Richmond

Despite significant advances in personal computers and systems thinking software over the last decade, learning to apply systems thinking effectively remains a tough nut…

Vision Deployment Matrix: A Framework for Large-Scale Change

By
Daniel Kim

Vision can be a powerful force for action when it is clearly articulated and there is a genuine desire to bring it into reality.

Dialogic Leadership

By
William N. Isaacs

When Monsanto and American Home Products dissolved their intended merger last year, it was not due to a lack of strategic or market synergy,…

Creating Business Results Through Team Learning

By
Joel Yanowitz ,
Steven Ober ,
David Kantor

As of 1993, Sigma Tech (a fictional name) was one of the most successful small corporations in the U.S. The company’s business was both…

Using Organizational Learning Tools to Build Community

By
James B. Rieley

The Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) is the largest two-year technical college in the U.S., serving nearly 70,000 students with an annual budget of…

Communities of Practice: Learning as a Social System

By
Etienne Wenger

You are a claims processor working for a large insurance company. You are good at what you do, but although you know where your…

Systems Thinking: What, Why, When, Where, and How?

By
Michael Goodman

If you’re reading The Systems Thinker®, you probably have at least a general sense of the benefits of applying systems thinking in the work-place.

Moving from Blame to Accountability

By
Marilyn Paul

When something goes wrong in an organization, the first question that is often posed is, “Whose fault is it?” When there’s data missing in…

Guidelines for Daily Systems Thinking Practice

By
Linda Booth Sweeney

Individual Practice Becoming a seasoned systems thinker starts with a strong commitment to developing your own awarenesses and skills. Ask Different Questions. Systems thinking offers…

Changing Our Systems by Changing Our Brains: The Leverage in Mindfulness

By
Elaine B. Johnson

According to recent findings in neuroscience, not only do sensory experiences and actions change the brain’s physical structure, but so does thinking. Concentrating on…

Human Dynamics for the 21st Century

By
Sandra Seagal ,
David Horne

As a global society increasingly becomes a reality and people strive to come together across divisions of culture, religion, race, age, gender, and other…

Superstitious Learning

By
John Sterman

The drive toward improvement has become a way of life in corporations today. Total Quality Management, Business Process Reengineering, and other improvement techniques have…

Introducing Systems Thinking into Your Organization

By
Bill Harris

So you’ve read The Fifth Discipline, attended the Pegasus “Systems Thinking in Action” Conference, bought simulation software, and created your first computer models. You’re…

Video: Managing Your Time as a Leader

By
Marilyn Paul ,
David Peter Stroh

What Are Mental Models? Part 2

By
Jeremy Merritt

TEAM TIP Look for things that rise and fall in your organization, such as employee motivation, product sales, progress on goals, etc. What are…

Moving from Knower to Learner

By
Brian Hinken

Contrary to popular opinion, learning is not the process of merely accumulating more information. You have “learned” something only when you can produce a…

Systems Thinking Course Aims at Developing Managerial Competency

By
Colleen Lannon

The Systems Thinking Competency Course (STCC) project at the MIT Sloan School of Management is exploring how systems thinking can be translated into the workplace.

Meetings That Matter: Conversational Leadership in Today’s Schools

By
Raymond D. Jorgensen

If the element in greatest evidence in a school system is “young people,” and the second most prevalent feature is “desks,” surely a close…

Check In, Check Out: A Tool for “Real” Conversations

By
Fred Kofman

Your daughter was sick last night and you didn’t get much sleep. Tony’s car was rear-ended on the way to the office. Vivian has…

The Leader’s Journey

By
Joseph Jaworski

Much has been written over the years about leadership — the skills required, the dynamics involved, the characteristics displayed by outstanding leaders, and so…

Pocket Guide: Systems Clues in Everyday Language

By
Linda Booth Sweeney

How many times have you heard someone say, “This is spiraling out of control”? When people use these kinds of phrases, they intuitively give hints…

Facilitative Modeling: Using Small Models to Generate Big Insights

By
Chris Soderquist

All you need to do is read the paper or watch the news to realize that the world is becoming more difficult to understand…

Liberating Structures: A New Pattern Language for Engagement

By
Lisa Kimball

“We change the culture by changing the nature of conversation. It’s about choosing conversations that have the power to create the future.” — Peter…

Learning Through System Dynamics as Preparation for the 21st Century

By
Jay W. Forrester

What should be the outcome of a systems education? We do not expect most students to spend their lives in front of a computer…

Action-to-Outcome Mapping: Testing Strategy with Systems Thinking

By
Andrew Jones ,
Don Seville

In the “classic” systems thinking approach, a group uses mapping and modeling to help explain an important behavior over time. While we occasionally encounter…

The CEO’s Role in Organizational Transformation

By
David Rooke ,
Bill Torbert

Why are attempts to transform organizations usually painful and so often unsuccessful? Why is it that, even when leaders recognize the value of the…

Toyota’s Current Crisis: The Price of Focusing on Growth Not Quality

By
H. Thomas Johnson

For the past 15 years or so, I have told audiences a story about how my perception of what determines good business performance has…

From Riots to Resolution: Engaging Conflict for Reconciliation

By
Jay Rothman ,
Chris Soderquist

As members of communities and organizations, many people feel their days (and their energy!) being consumed by contentious conflicts between diverse stakeholder groups. Organizations…

Appreciative Inquiry: Igniting Transformative Action

By
Bernard J. Mohr

In the streets of Seattle, Washington, last year, the world witnessed a striking expression of social concern. An array of highly disparate groups —…

The World Cafe: Living Knowledge Through Conversations That Matter

By
Juanita Brown ,
David Isaacs

Consider all the learning that occurs as people move from place to place inside and outside an organization, carrying insights and ideas from one…

From Individual to Shared Mental Models

By
Daniel Kim

Making individual mental models explicit is only one step toward fostering organizationwide learning. Since perceptions of reality can vary widely among different people in…

Operational Thinking

By
Barry Richmond

The first three systems thinking skills help you establish an extensive (breadth) and intensive (depth) boundary for your mental or computer-based model. The next…

Palette of Systems Thinking Tools

By
Daniel Kim

There is a full array of systems thinking tools that you can think of in the same way as a painter views colors many…

Systems Thinking Concepts for Environmental Education

By
Jaimie P. Cloud

The goal of education for sustainability (EFS) is “to develop in young people and adults new knowledge and new ways of thinking needed to…

Why Few Organizations Adopt Systems Thinking

By
Russell Ackoff

I frequently talk to groups of managers on the nature of systems thinking and its radical implications to management. In doing so, I use…

Empowering Multigenerational Collaboration in the Workplace

By
Deborah Gilburg

Today’s workforce represents a broad range of age groups. As a result of college internships, modern healthcare, antidiscrimination laws, and a plethora of lifestyle…

Extending Systems Thinking to Social Systems

By
Dennis Sandow

We live in a networked age. After centuries of perceiving different parts of the world as separate and isolated, we are now beginning to…

Transforming the Character of a Corporation

By
Bill O'Brien

We judge others by what they do; we judge ourselves by our intentions.” “What you do thunders so loud, I can’t hear what you…

From Spreadsheets to System Dynamics Models

By
Greg Hennessy

Decision-makers often turn to computer models when they face a problem too “big” to grasp all at once. Having the computer keep track of…

Systems Thinking Tools: A User’s Reference Guide

By
Daniel Kim

Whether you are new to systems thinking or merely need a guide to available tools, this collection introduces you to dynamic, structural, and computer-based tools…

How Learning Works

By
Brian Hinken

Recently, I had a long conversation with my fifteen-year-old daughter, Elise, about why she had to learn algebra. I had helped her with a…

Systems Thinking as a Language

By
Michael Goodman

Language has a subtle, yet powerful effect on the way we view the world. English, like most other Western languages, is linear—its basic sentence…

The Next Great Frontier: Designing Managerial & Social Systems

By
Jay W. Forrester

The 1990s are shaping up to be a decade of dramatic changes. The recent shake-ups at IBM and General Motors are ominous signs that…

What Are Mental Models?

By
Jeremy Merritt

In writing and teaching people about systems thinking, my colleagues and I at I see systems often refer to “mental models.” For some people,…

Leanness

By
Rich Teerlink

Corporations today face many pressures to become “lean.” Unfortunately, most people also attach “mean” to lean, which can lead us to confuse leanness with…

Mental Models and Systems Thinking: Going Deeper into Systemic Issues

By
Richard Karash

In a causal loop diagram of a systemic issue, variables are connected in cause-and-effect relationships. But often the implicit thought processes behind those links…

The Nature and Creation of Chaordic Organizations

By
Dee Hock

We are living on the knife’s edge of one of those rare and momentous turning points in human history. Liveable lives for our grandchildren,…

Organizations as Learning Systems

By
Janet Gould ,
Anthony DiBella ,
Edwin Nevis

The recent decline of well-established firms and the perceived need for corporate renewal has fueled a growing interest in the topic of organizational learning.

The Structure of Paradox: Managing Interdependent Opposites

By
Philip Ramsey

When faced with a problem, how often do teams within your organization become polarized around proposed solutions that are opposites? For example, one group…

The New Facts of Life: Connecting the Dots on Food, Health, and the Environment

By
Frijof Capra

A discussion of the interrelations between food, health, and the environment is extremely topical today. Rising food prices together with the price of oil…